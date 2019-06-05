What to Know Muggy weather returns Wednesday, with highs near 85 degrees; the threat for thunderstorms also makes a comeback

Any severe weather threat lies well south and west of the city, though NJ's Ocean County could see potentially strong storms late Wednesday

The wet weather is expected to taper off early Thursday, paving the way or another day in the mid-80s; conditions stay a bit unsettled

Muggy, humid weather retakes its suffocating hold on the tri-state area Wednesday ahead of another frontal system that could bring punishing storms to a large swath of the region later in the day, Storm Team 4 says.

Most of Wednesday should stay dry, though the humidity will be smothering as temperatures soar into the low-to-mid 80s by early afternoon. A round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move in from the west later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours, potentially stretching through part of the overnight before gradually tapering off early Thursday.

Track the storms using our interactive radar below.

Some of the storms could be severe, particularly across parts of Ocean County, New Jersey. Primary threats include torrential rain and possible flooding. The greatest risk for severe weather lies well south and west of the city, though, Storm Team 4 says.

Conditions stay sticky once the wet weather moves out, with highs only falling into the upper 60s overnight and bumping back up into the 80s Thursday. An isolated storm is possible Thursday as well, Storm Team 4 says.

