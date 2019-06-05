Suffocating Humidity Makes Return Wednesday, Along With Threat for Thunderstorms - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Not As Chilly Today

Not As Chilly Today

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

Suffocating Humidity Makes Return Wednesday, Along With Threat for Thunderstorms

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Latest Storm Team 4 Forecast

    Storm Team 4 has your Wednesday forecast update.

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Muggy weather returns Wednesday, with highs near 85 degrees; the threat for thunderstorms also makes a comeback

    • Any severe weather threat lies well south and west of the city, though NJ's Ocean County could see potentially strong storms late Wednesday

    • The wet weather is expected to taper off early Thursday, paving the way or another day in the mid-80s; conditions stay a bit unsettled

    Muggy, humid weather retakes its suffocating hold on the tri-state area Wednesday ahead of another frontal system that could bring punishing storms to a large swath of the region later in the day, Storm Team 4 says.

    Most of Wednesday should stay dry, though the humidity will be smothering as temperatures soar into the low-to-mid 80s by early afternoon. A round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move in from the west later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours, potentially stretching through part of the overnight before gradually tapering off early Thursday. 

    Track the storms using our interactive radar below.

    Some of the storms could be severe, particularly across parts of Ocean County, New Jersey. Primary threats include torrential rain and possible flooding. The greatest risk for severe weather lies well south and west of the city, though, Storm Team 4 says. 

    Conditions stay sticky once the wet weather moves out, with highs only falling into the upper 60s overnight and bumping back up into the 80s Thursday. An isolated storm is possible Thursday as well, Storm Team 4 says. 

    Extreme Weather Pics: 2019 Sees Surge in US Tornado ActivityExtreme Weather Pics: 2019 Sees Surge in US Tornado Activity

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us