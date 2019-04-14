Fordham Student Falls 140 Feet From Bell Tower: Police

A Fordham University student fell 140 feet from the top of the school's iconic bell tower, becoming seriously injured, police said.

The student is a senior at Fordham and went to the Keating Hall clock tower with friends at about 4 a.m. to get a better view of the city, the NYPD said.

The circumstances of her fall weren't immediately available

She was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

The Gothic clock tower is off-limits to students, according to a 2013 article in The Fordham Ram. But the ban makes it all the more appealing for students to sneak up and witness breathtaking views.