Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Heading to New Jersey
Kavanaugh Vote at 1:30 PM; 3 Dems Walk Out
Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Heading to New Jersey

Published 40 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Food trucks will make their way to northern New Jersey for the second annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

    • The second annual festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29, at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls from noon to 7 p.m.

    • More than 25 food trucks are expected to participate at the event, which will also feature more than 75 craft beers

    Food trucks will make their way to northern New Jersey for the second annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival.

    The second annual festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29, at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls from noon to 7 p.m.

    More than 25 food trucks are expected to participate at the event, which will also feature more than 75 craft beers.

    However, food and drinks are not the only thing on the menu at The Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival — live music, backyard games and activities are also expected.

    Adult tickets are $5. Children 36 inches or shorter get in for free.

    Beer is priced at $5 each for a 12-ounce pour. While a beer sampling ticket, which includes a mug and five tickets for 5-ounce samples of any available beer, is $10 per person.

    For more information, click here.

