Coming in at No. 3: Frenchette, a "contemporary bistro serving French standards & daily-changing dishes, plus natural wines" on Broadway

Adda Indian Canteen in Long Island City also earned recognition (No. 6); Cadence, a restaurant in Philly, came in No. 1 on this year's list

Food & Wine magazine has just revealed its annual Best New Restaurants list -- and New Yorkers may feel a bit snubbed.

Why, you ask? Because Philly won.

The magazine's 2019 list was curated by its restaurant editor at large Jordana Rothman, who flew to 24 cities across the country to find the most dynamic and exciting new food options. And Rothman gave Philly's Cadence top honors.

Cadence bills itself as a sleek BYOB with new American fare and nonalcohol drinks.

New York City was better represented than Philly on this year's list, though, with restaurants in Manhattan and Queens snagging the third and sixth spots on the 10 restaurant list.

Coming in at No. 3: Frenchette, a "contemporary bistro serving French standards & daily-changing dishes, plus natural wines" on Broadway, according to its website. Rothman recommends the duck frites.

Adda Indian Canteen in Long Island City also earned recognition (No. 6). Go there for "updated" Indian cuisine "served in a funky, relaxed setting with newspapers on the walls," its website says.

See the full top 10 below and read more about each restaurant here.

1. Cadence, Philadelphia - Chef Jon Nodler, Chef Michael Fry, and Pastry Chef Samantha Kincaid

2. Suerte, Austin, Texas - Chef Fermin Nunez and Restaurateur Sam Hellman-Mass

3. Frenchette, New York City - Chef Riad Nasr and Chef Lee Hanson

4. Konbi, Los Angeles - Chefs Akira Akuto and Nick Montgomery

5. Kumiko, Chicago - Chef Noah Sandoval and Creative Director Julia Momose

6. Adda Indian Canteen, Long Island City, NY - Chef Chintan Pandya

7. Fox & the Knife, Boston - Chef Karen Akunowicz

8. Indigo, Houston - Chef Jonny Rhodes

9. Nightshade, Los Angeles - Chef Mei Lin

10. Piece of Meat, New Orleans - Butchers Leighann Smith and Daniel Jackson