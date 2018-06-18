What to Know Two women were taken to the hospital with injuries after a flying tire flew across Hutchinson River Parkway and smashed their windshield

Two women were injured in a freak accident on a New York highway Monday morning, when a flying tire hurtled into their car's windshield, shattering the glass and slicing through the roof, police say.

The tire somehow came off a 2004 Toyota SUV traveling north on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Webster Avenue in New Rochelle around 7 a.m., bouncing across the median barricade and striking a 2016 BMW SUV going southbound, according to police. Highway speeds didn't help.

"The tire was going north, the vehicle it hit going south, so you are going to combine those two speeds and it's going to be a significant impact," said Westchester Police Capt. Paul Stasaitis.

The mother and her 20-year-old daughter inside the BMW were taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause is under investigation. Police indicated the driver of the Toyota told them she'd just had her car serviced, with work on the brakes and tires.