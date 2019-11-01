Travelers Report 'Mayhem' at Newark Airport Security Check - NBC New York
Travelers Report 'Mayhem' at Newark Airport Security Check

The TSA could not immediately be reached for comment on what prompted the alleged longer-than-usual delays

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Flyers at Newark Liberty International Airport are reporting unprecedented lines at the TSA security check Friday morning, though the agency could not immediately be reached for comment on what prompted the alleged longer-than-usual delays.

    People took to social media to file their complaints of the "mayhem" at the New Jersey airport. Even the TSA pre-check line, which is usually not as busy, was wrapped around four times, Twitter users said.

    "Never seen a TSA precheck line this long ever," Joe Fitz wrote on Twitter.

    Another Twitter user, @jeancosme, described the lines as "extreme" and said TSA and United were having a "nightmarish morning." 

    United apologized for "any frustration," saying in a tweet, "While we don't have control over the TSA, our teams will do what we can to work within the constraints these long lines are causing." 

    Airport officials have also been responding to complaints on Twitter, "We know that things are very busy and stressful at EWR right now, and we apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is doing everything they can to assist."

    The Port Authority didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

    AP

