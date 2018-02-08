Gus Rosendale gets a behind-the-scenes look at a public health command center in Port Washington as New York fights one of the worst flu epidemics in recent memory.

How Officials Are Using Tech To Stay Ahead of the Flu

Eleven more flu-related deaths have been reported in Connecticut since last week, bringing the total number of lives lost to flu in the state this season to 63 as of Feb. 3, the state Department of Heath said Thursday.

The number is perilously close to the total number of deaths from the 2016-17 flu season (65), up from just 37 in the 2015-16 season, which was the lowest number of flu deaths recorded in a season over the last six, officials said.

Fifty of this season's deaths were associated with flu A and 13 with flu B, health officials said. Of these deaths, 52 were among patients over the age of 65, six were 50 to 64 years of age, three were 25 to 49 years of age, one was between 19 and 24 years of age and one was between 5 and 17 years of age.

So far, 3,895 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported this season, with Fairfield County (1,121) bearing the brunt of the diagnoses. Several local health departments across the state will be holding low- or no-cost flu vaccine clinics on Saturday. Get the list here.

Earlier this week, New York City announced its first two pediatric deaths from the flu this season. City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene officials said Monday the deaths of an 8-year-old girl from Queens and another child could both be attributed to the virus that has also been blamed for at least one other death in the Empire State. The second child has not been identified.

In late January, a 4-year-old New Jersey girl became the state's first flu-related death of the season.

This year's flu is especially strong and has caused widespread impact. One New Jersey school district canceled classes Monday because so many staff members were sick.

Overall, there have been nearly 37,000 lab-confirmed flu cases over the past eight weeks in New York state, with more than 9,300 people requiring hospitalization.

Doctor visits for flu-like symptoms hit their highest level nationwide since the 2009 swine flu pandemic. Flu hospitalizations are at an eight-year high across the United States, federal officials have said.