Flu Now Considered Widespread in Connecticut, 3 Flu-Related Deaths Reported

The flu is now considered widespread across the state for the first time since last flu season and there have been three flu-related deaths this season.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said the flu activity has increased rapidly in Connecticut within the last week.

According to health officials, the influenza A viruses are the predominate type circulating and there are very few influenza B viruses being reported.

To date, there have been a total of 162 patients hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed influenza between August 26 and December 22, 2018. Officials said of those, 139 were associated with type A (subtype unspecified), six with influenza A (2009 H1N1), six with influenza A (H3N2) and 11 with influenza B viruses.

Health officials said there have been a total of three flu-associated deaths reported, including two deaths in people older than 65. The third death was a person aged 50-64 years old.

A total of 527 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season, health officials said.

According to national data, Connecticut is one of 11 states where the flu is considered widespread.

Officials remind residents that December is still a good time to get a flu shot and to take steps to prevent flu-related illnesses and hospitalization.