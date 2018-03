The morning after a nor'easter blew through New York City, a bright, whimsical flower flash display sprang up on Prince Street in SoHo. Event production company 6Up says it partnered with a local florist to put it together for a springtime campaign for Intermix boutique at 98 Prince Street. The display will be up through weekend, coming down Sunday night. (Photos: Michelle Kim/NBC New York & Intermix)