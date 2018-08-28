What to Know The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament had been hospitalized for mental illness, according to court records

Taking a low-dose aspirin every day has long been known to cut the chances of another heart attack, stroke, major new research finds

Rose McGowan is speaking out about the sexual assault claims made against Asia Argento

Jacksonville Shooting Suspect Had History of Mental Illness

The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Florida video game tournament had previously been hospitalized for mental illness, according to court records in his home state of Maryland. Divorce filings from the parents of 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore say that as an adolescent he was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities and was prescribed antipsychotic and antidepressant medications. The records show Katz's parents disagreed on how to care for their troubled son, with his father claiming his estranged wife was exaggerating symptoms of mental illness as part of their long and bitter custody battle. The couple divorced in 2007. Katz opened fire at a gaming bar inside a collection of restaurants and shops in Jacksonville. He killed two people and wounded 10 others before fatally shooting himself during the "Madden NFL 19" tournament, authorities said.

Trump Says US-Mexico Trade Deal Lined Up to Replace NAFTA

Snubbing Canada, the Trump administration reached a preliminary deal with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement — a move that raised legal questions and threatened to disrupt the operations of companies that do business across the three-country trade bloc. President Trump suggested he might leave Canada, America's No. 2 trading partner, out of a new agreement. He said he wanted to call the revamped trade pact "the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement" because, in his view, NAFTA had earned a reputation as being harmful to American workers. But first, he said, he would give Canada a chance to get back in — "if they'd like to negotiate fairly." To intensify the pressure on Ottawa to agree to his terms, the president threatened to impose new taxes on Canadian auto imports. Canada's NAFTA negotiator, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, is cutting short a trip to Europe to fly to Washington to try to restart talks.

In Death, McCain Tries to Unite, But Some Point to Complicated Legacy

U.S. Sen. John McCain said last year he wanted to be remembered for his service to his country and that is how nearly every lawmaker and many of the journalists who covered him have paid tribute to him after his death. But there is another reaction playing out over McCain's legacy as well, less mentioned in the running cable news commentary but present in comment threads on Facebook and Twitter. Some on both sides of the political spectrum are refusing to join in the tributes to a man who styled himself as a maverick determined to go his own way and who left behind a complicated legacy over his more than 60 years of service. McCain, 81, famously voted against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, but then eliminated the the individual mandate on which it depended when he supported the Republican tax bill.

Aspirin Disappoints for Avoiding 1st Heart Attack, Stroke, Study Claims

Taking a low-dose aspirin every day has long been known to cut the chances of another heart attack, stroke or other heart problem in people who already have had one, but the risks don't outweigh the benefits for most other folks, major new research finds. Although it's been used for more than a century, aspirin's value in many situations is still unclear. The latest studies are some of the largest and longest to test this pennies-a-day blood thinner in people who don't yet have heart disease or a blood vessel-related problem. One found that aspirin did not help prevent first strokes or heart attacks in people at moderate risk for one because they had several health threats such as smoking, high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Another tested aspirin in people with diabetes, who are more likely to develop or die from heart problems, and found that the modest benefit it gave was offset by a greater risk of serious bleeding.

THC Found in Breast Milk Up to 6 Days After Marijuana Use, Study Says

Marijuana's main mind-altering ingredient was detected in nursing mothers' breast milk in a small study that comes amid evidence that more U.S. women are using pot during pregnancy and afterward. Experts say the ingredient, THC, has chemical properties that could allow it to disrupt brain development and potentially cause harm, although solid evidence of that is lacking. The new study involved 50 nursing mothers who were using pot and provided breast milk samples to researchers at the University of California, San Diego. Lab testing found small amounts of THC, the psychoactive chemical that causes marijuana's "high," in 34 of 54 samples up to six days after they were provided. Another form of THC and cannabidiol, a pot chemical touted by some as a health aid, were detected in five samples. The study authors said "it is reasonable to speculate" that exposing infants to THC or cannabidiol "could influence normal brain development," depending on dose and timing.

Rose McGowan to Argento on Sex Assault Claims: 'Do the Right Thing'

Rose McGowan is speaking out about the sexual assault claims made against Asia Argento. In a lengthy statement explaining her involvement in the case, McGowan asserted, "Many people believe that because we have been close in each other's lives over the past year that perhaps I am affiliated with this incident or being complicit. I am not." She said she only became acquainted with Argento because of the shared trauma they experienced with Harvey Weinstein. In the past year, the two women grew close since they "were able to talk through them [their experiences] together and champion each other's voices." Then, following the death of Argento's boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, McGowan introduced her partner, Rain Dove, to Argento. McGowan said they are "a person to whom many high profile entities consult when they are experiencing social pressures because Rain is good at guiding them through the research confrontation, rehabilitation, and solution process."