Florida School Shooting Survivors, Sen. Menendez Plan to Rally in NJ
Florida School Shooting Survivors, Sen. Menendez Plan to Rally in NJ

Published at 11:45 AM EST on Feb 25, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    Three survivors of the school shooting in Florida plan to join a rally in New Jersey on Sunday with Sen. Bob Menendez to push for changes to gun laws. 

    David Hogg, Matthew Deitsch and Ryan Deitsch survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 that killed 17 people. They and other students have emerged as leading voices in the gun control debate. 

    Menedenez' office said the rally would push for "common sense gun legislation." 

    The rally is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Temple B'nai Abraham in Livingston. 

    The shooting has reignited a national debate over gun laws. President Donald Trump has discussed banning "bump stocks" and curbing young people's access to guns

    Others have advocated arming teachers.  

    The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island have announced the formation of the "States for Gun Safety" coalition, a new multi-state partnership to combat gun violence.

    The governors said states will be able to tackle issues related gun violence – including stopping the flow of black market guns, sharing information among law enforcement on individuals who may pose a violent threat and working on parallel tracks on gun safety legislation – while they wait for Congress and the President to take federal action.


