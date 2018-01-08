First it snowed on the subway. Now it's raining.

Water poured heavily from the ceiling and cascaded onto the tracks at Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn during the evening rush Monday. And in Manhattan, water flooded out from underneath a pair of closed doors at the Whitehall station.

"Just another day on the subway," wrote Christian Botefuhr as he recorded the water pelting the platform. "There is a serious water problem at Jay Street MetroTech. Potential flooding."

Vicki Khuzami captured a similar scene on Instagram.

At the Whitehall station in the Financial District, Leo Shulman captured water seeping out from underneath a set of doors one marked "Electronic Maintenance."

"@MTA you guys should take care of this ASAP," he tweeted. "Someone already called using your intercom system."

The 181st Street station in Manhattan also saw water raining down onto riders.

In each of the cases, cold water caused pipes to burst in the buildings above the stations, according to the MTA. The stations have since resumed operation and are no longer leaking water.

The MTA says it's investigating.