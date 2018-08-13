What to Know More rain and storms are expected to batter the tri-state again Tuesday, however, the showers won't be as wide spread as they were on Monday

Although it won't rain as much, any heavy downpours are capable of producing additional flash flooding

A nicer day is in store Wednesday ahead of high pressure that will build back in for a drier and brighter Thursday and Friday

More relentless storms are expected to batter the tri-state area yet again on Tuesday, a day after nearly 100 people and pets were rescued from flooded homes in New Jersey, sparking state of emergencies as storm-damaged furniture lined streets.

The morning commute will be a relatively dry one, with some sunshine, but the scattered storms will begin to pop up, especially to the north and west of the Big Apple, anytime after 2 p.m., according to Storm Team 4.

Although the rain isn't supposed to be as wide spread as it was on Monday, meteorologists are still stressing that any heavy downpours are capable of producing additional flash flooding. Watch StormTracker 4 live and get up-to-the-minute weather alerts here.

The threat for more rain and flooding on Tuesday comes amid a wild day for the Garden State on Monday.

Dozens Rescued From Storm-Flooded Homes in New Jersey

Nearly 100 people and pets had to be rescued from flooded homes in one New Jersey community and forecasters say no one is out of the woods yet.

Nearly 100 people and pets had to be rescued from flooded homes in Brick Township. Authorities there said about 70 homes flooded, and row boats were brought in to help save stranded drivers from submerged cars. Parts of Ocean County, where a flash flood warning was issued, saw 2 inches of rain in 50 minutes at one point.

State of Emergency in Little Falls; Flood Damage Lines Road

Damage and discarded furniture line the street in Little Falls, New Jersey, after relentless storms batter the tri-state.

Elsewhere, in Little Falls, New Jersey, officials said 190 homes were damaged and 32 are uninhabitable. Forty-five people had to be rescued, and the scenes of devastation prompted a visit from Gov. Phil Murphy, who declared a state of emergency for the township.

Cars, Trucks Float Away From Dealership as Floods Hit NJ

Cars floated away from a Nissan dealership in Totowa, New Jersey and dogs had to be rescued as thunderstorms and flash floods menaced the tri-state area on Saturday.

The what-seems-to-be endless weather pattern began over the weekend as the relentless storms wreaked havoc around the region. Officials say cars from a nearby dealership floated during flooding over the weekend, blocking water from the overflowing Peckman River and sending it into an area where flooding wasn't supposed to happen. Now that the water has receded, homeowners without flood insurance on Jackson and surrounding streets are at a loss as to what to do. Murphy has promised to "look at every available option."

Breaking Down Flood Insurance

This weekend's flooding rains mean lots of insurance claims.

And in Manhattan, on Saturday, heavy rain and flooding forced Penn Station to close its Seventh Avenue entrance, according to New Jersey Transit. Get real-time commute updates from all your key sources here as the storms hit.

Flooding in New Jersey Causes Extensive Damage

Cleanup continued on Sunday after the weekend's storms caused extensive damage in New Jersey.

A day later, JFK Airport set a daily record for rainfall with 1.84 inches, but LaGuardia Airport, Newark and Central Park saw zero inches of rain. Islipon Long Island saw just under three-quarters of an inch.

Dramatic Images: Waterspouts, Extreme Flooding as Storms Hit



A nicer day is in store Wednesday ahead of high pressure that will build back in from the southwest, Storm Team 4 says. That will pave the way for warmer, brighter and drier conditions on Thursday and Friday.

