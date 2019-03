A flight bound from Boston to New York was forced to return to Logan Airport following a bird strike on Sunday morning.

The American Airlines flight, which was bound for LaGuardia Airport, originally took off at 10:08 a.m. But after striking a flock of geese, the plane was forced to turn back. It safely landed at Logan at 10:19 a.m.

Passengers on the plane boarded a replacement flight, which departed for New York at 11:30 a.m.