Fire on JFK Plane Forces Emergency Landing in Boston

A flight traveling from New York's JFK Airport to London made an emergency landing at Boston's Logan Airport Thursday after a fire broke out on board.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a fire broke out in the cabin of the Virgin Atlantic flight and was extinguished by the crew. The plane then made an emergency landing at Logan Airport.

The fire may have stemmed from a battery pack for a phone charger, police said.

All 217 passengers on board were safely evacuated.

One passenger refused medical attention for smoke inhalation, police said.

Virgin Atlantic issued a statement late Thursday evening.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we are currently investigating to fully understand the circumstances. We'd like to thank our customers for their patience as we work with them to provide local accommodation or to rebook alternative flights to their final destination."