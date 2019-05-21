Anchors Aweigh! Fleet Week 2019 to Kick Off With Ships Parading Into New York Harbor - NBC New York
Anchors Aweigh! Fleet Week 2019 to Kick Off With Ships Parading Into New York Harbor

    Getty Images
    File Image: Spectators view the annual Parade of Ships (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Fleet Week 2019 kicks off Wednesday

    • Parade of Ships will kick off the festivities around 7:30 a.m. as Naval and Coast Guard ships sail up the Hudson River into New York City

    • The week-long event gives the public the opportunity to witness firsthand the latest capabilities of maritime services

    Anchors aweigh!

    Fleet Week 2019 kicks off Wednesday!

    The signature Parade of Ships will kick off the festivities Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. as Naval and Coast Guard ships sail up the Hudson River into New York City, traveling past the Museum’s Pier 86 before docking around the city.

    The ships can be seen along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. Fort Hamilton is scheduled to conduct an 11-gun salute to the flagship, USS New York, as the ship passes by.

    The week-long event gives the public the opportunity to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of maritime services.

    This year marks the 31st annual event that features a week filled of of activities, themed events and live demonstrations.

    Numerous ships will be participating in this year's event around New York City and will be docked in Pier 88 and Pier 86 in Manhattan, as well as in Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, Homeport Pier on Staten Island, Kings Point and SUNY Maritime College in the Bronx.

    Ship tours will be conducted of certain vessels during specific hours.

    To see the full list of events as well as participating ships and units, click here.

