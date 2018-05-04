A Florida bank robber's desperate attempt to escape police Tuesday included tossing his ill-gotten cash onto a busy highway.
Witnesses told investigators that the man was carrying a black handgun when he jumped over the counter at a Clearwater bank, ordered people to the ground and demanded money.
Once he got his loot, he fled in his getaway car.
With a quick reaction from Pinellas deputies, he didn't get very far. He crashed while trying to avoid stop-sticks.
A deputy who was pursuing was unable to stop before crashing into him.
The man abandoned the car and fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex.
