A Florida bank robber tosses cash from his car onto a busy highway as he flees police. WFLA's Jenn Holloway reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Florida bank robber's desperate attempt to escape police Tuesday included tossing his ill-gotten cash onto a busy highway.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was carrying a black handgun when he jumped over the counter at a Clearwater bank, ordered people to the ground and demanded money.

Once he got his loot, he fled in his getaway car.

With a quick reaction from Pinellas deputies, he didn't get very far. He crashed while trying to avoid stop-sticks.

A deputy who was pursuing was unable to stop before crashing into him.

The man abandoned the car and fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex.

