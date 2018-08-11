What to Know Flash flooding that hit the tri-state area on Saturday left part of Penn Station with water damage

Flash flooding that hit the tri-state area on Saturday left part of Penn Station with water damage, forcing the station to close off the area.

The station’s Seventh Avenue entrance and concourse were closed off “until further notice” due to the damage, NJ Transit said in a tweet.

NJ Transit hoped to reopen the area “as soon as possible,” it said.





“Customers may use all other exits and entrances for NJT, Amtrak and LIRR to access tracks 7 and 8,” NJ Transit said.

The escalator for tracks 7 and 8 was also out of service.



