Flash Flooding Damages Penn Station, Limits Access, NJ Transit Says - NBC New York
Flash Flooding Damages Penn Station, Limits Access, NJ Transit Says

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Flash flooding that hit the tri-state area on Saturday left part of Penn Station with water damage

    • The station’s Seventh Avenue entrance and concourse were closed off “until further notice”

    • NJ Transit hoped to reopen the area as soon as possible

    Flash flooding that hit the tri-state area on Saturday left part of Penn Station with water damage, forcing the station to close off the area.

    The station’s Seventh Avenue entrance and concourse were closed off “until further notice” due to the damage, NJ Transit said in a tweet.

    NJ Transit hoped to reopen the area “as soon as possible,” it said. 


    “Customers may use all other exits and entrances for NJT, Amtrak and LIRR to access tracks 7 and 8,” NJ Transit said.

    The escalator for tracks 7 and 8 was also out of service. 


