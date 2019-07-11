Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Multiple New Jersey Counties as Storms Move Into Region - NBC New York
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Multiple New Jersey Counties as Storms Move Into Region

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union and Warren County

    • A few stronger storms could become severe later this evening. They could produce damaging winds and locally heavy downpours

    • Despite a few leftover showers or storms before dawn, conditions will quickly begin to improve heading into Friday

    Showers and thunderstorms are expected later Thursday as an approaching cold front begins to move into the Tri-State area.

    A Flash Flood Watch warning was issued for several New Jersey counties including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union and Warren County until early Friday morning.

    A few stronger storms could become severe later this evening. They could produce damaging winds and locally heavy downpours which could lead to flash flooding in prone areas. The worst of the showers and thunderstorms look move out overnight, but conditions will continue to stay warm and muggy with lows only settling in the lower to mid 70s.

    Despite a few leftover showers or storms before dawn, conditions will quickly begin to improve heading into Friday as drier air slides back into the region.

    Track the rain with our interactive radar below.

