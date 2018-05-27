Flash Flood Watch Issued For NYC, Parts of NJ - NBC New York
Flash Flood Watch Issued For NYC, Parts of NJ

Published 33 minutes ago

    Forecast for May 27

    Raphael Miranda's forecast for Sunday, May 27. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A flash flood watch has been issued for New York City and parts of New Jersey  Sunday morning. 

    As much as 4 inches of rain fell in some places along the Jersey Shore, Storm Team 4 said. 

    The watch is in effect until 11 a.m. for New York City and Nassau County. And in New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Union, Hudson an eastern Passaic counties. 

    A watch was also in effect until 10 a.m. for Atlantic, Camden, coastal Atlantic, coastal Ocean, Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, parts of Burlington, Ocean, Somerset and Warren counties.

    Heavy rain developed in New Jersey and was drifting toward the watch area, according to the National Weather Service. 

    The rain forced the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach to cancel on Sunday. 

    The rain was expected to taper off to lighter showers in the afternoon with clouds lingering on Memorial Day. But some sunshine is expected Monday afternoon with temperatures rebounding into the 70s. 


