Hamptons Get a Soaking; Spotty Showers Likely Across Region

A second day of heavy rain soaked the Hamptons on Sunday as the entire tri-state put outdoor plans on hold amid a forecast of possible showers.
More than 2.5 inches of rain had fallen central Suffolk County since 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch for the area has since expired.
Spotty showers are expected across the region on Sunday, according to meteorologist Raphael Miranda, although the weather isn' expected to be as severe as on Saturday.
It follows a day of heavy thunderstorms which caused flooding across New York City, northeastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut.
The heavy rain and flooding forced Penn Station to close its Seventh Avenue entrance, according to New Jersey Transit.
Nearly 5 inches of rain fell in Caldwell, New Jersey. Upton, on Long Island, got more than 4 inches. Central Park recorded 2.9 inches of rain.
In Fairview, New Jersey, severe flooding displaced dozens of people, the Red Cross said.
At Route 66 Nissan, in Totowa, New Jersey, meanwhile, a bystander captured video of cars floating down a flooded path away from the dealership, crashing into one another, overturning and getting stuck in some nearby foliage.
A house was struck by lightning Sunday in Edison, New Jersey.