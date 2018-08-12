Hamptons Get a Soaking; Spotty Showers Likely Across Region

A second day of heavy rain soaked the Hamptons on Sunday as the entire tri-state put outdoor plans on hold amid a forecast of possible showers.

More than 2.5 inches of rain had fallen central Suffolk County since 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch for the area has since expired.

Cars Swept Away, Dogs Rescued As Floods Hit NJ

Cars floated away from a Nissan dealership in Totowa, New Jersey and dogs had to be rescued as thunderstorms and flash floods menaced the tri-state area on Saturday. Rana Novini reports. (Published Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018)

Spotty showers are expected across the region on Sunday, according to meteorologist Raphael Miranda, although the weather isn' expected to be as severe as on Saturday.





It follows a day of heavy thunderstorms which caused flooding across New York City, northeastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

The heavy rain and flooding forced Penn Station to close its Seventh Avenue entrance, according to New Jersey Transit.

Nearly 5 inches of rain fell in Caldwell, New Jersey. Upton, on Long Island, got more than 4 inches. Central Park recorded 2.9 inches of rain.

Lightning Strike Causes NJ House Fire

Lightning struck a house in Edison, New Jersey, setting it on fire, police said. (Published Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018)

In Fairview, New Jersey, severe flooding displaced dozens of people, the Red Cross said.

At Route 66 Nissan, in Totowa, New Jersey, meanwhile, a bystander captured video of cars floating down a flooded path away from the dealership, crashing into one another, overturning and getting stuck in some nearby foliage.

A house was struck by lightning Sunday in Edison, New Jersey.

Top Tri-State News Photos