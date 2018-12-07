As we lick the last of fall's pumpkin spice from our lips, we ring in the holiday season with quirky takes on seasonal flavors like vanilla, peppermint, and ginger. Forget classic candy canes, or your mom’s homemade sugar cookies. This winter, NYC eateries are doing what they do best, and taking holiday goodies to extreme levels. From gingersnap cronuts and cookie bar cupcakes, to bourbon eggnog croissants and peppermint cranberry cookies, these five bakeries are making that cozy holiday weight gain totally worth it. Check out the list below!