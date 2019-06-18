What to Know Five people were hit by gunfire in separate Newark shootings that happened just minutes apart, leaving one person dead, police sources said

The first shooting took place on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard near Spruce Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Three people were struck by bullets at the scene, with one man killed, according to police sources.

As police responded to that incident, cops received word of another shooting just a few blocks away at Camden Street and South Orange Avenue. Police said two people suffered gunshot wounds at that location. The victims in the second shooting are both women, police sources told News 4.

Newark Police and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating both scenes. It is not known if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877695-4867).