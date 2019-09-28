One Man Killed, Four Others Hurt in Separate Shootings in Brooklyn and Queens - NBC New York
One Man Killed, Four Others Hurt in Separate Shootings in Brooklyn and Queens

By Michael George

    1 Killed and 4 Hurt in Separate Shootings Across NYC

    An 18-year-old was killed and another man injured after a double shooting in Far Raockaway, Queens. Over in Brooklyn, two men and a woman were shot in East New York. NBC New York's Michael George reports.

    What to Know

    • A teenager was killed and four other people were injured in different shootings in Queens and Brooklyn Friday night, police said

    • According to police, an 18-year-old died after a shooting outside an apartment building on Beach 40th Street in Far Rockaway

    • Meanwhile in Brooklyn, a woman and two men were shot in East New York around 9 p.m. Friday, cops said

    A teenager was killed and four other people were injured in different shootings in Queens and Brooklyn Friday night, police said.

    According to police, an 18-year-old died after a shooting outside an apartment building on Beach 40th Street in Far Rockaway. The other victim, a 25-year-old man, is clinging to life at the hospital. One of the men was shot in the head, the other in the chest, cops said.

    Police are not sure who pulled the trigger or the motivation behind it, and are investigating the scene for any clues.

    Meanwhile in Brooklyn, a woman and two men were shot in East New York around 9 p.m. Friday, police said. The shooting happened on Blake Avenue, and two of the victims were brought to Brookdale Hospital.

    The conditions of the victims was not immediately clear, and police do not have any suspects in custody.

    Anyone with information regarding either shooting is encouraged to contact police.

