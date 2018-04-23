What to Know Five kids ages 10 to 16 face serious charges for firing cap guns in a movie theater Sunday night

The kids allegedly ran into the Stamford, CT theater, told patrons to put their hands up and fired their cap guns off

They face charges including conspiracy and breach of peace

Five Connecticut kids, some as young as 10 years old, are facing charges they terrorized patrons at a movie theater with cap guns Sunday night.

Stamford police said they got a call just before 8 p.m. for people entering the Majestic theater on Summer Steet with guns and making threats. Witnesses said several ran into the theater, yelled "everyone get their hands up!" and then fired off what turned out to be cap guns.

Officers ultimately found four suspects up the street, two of whom had the toy guns in their clothes. A fifth was found nearby, and near him another cap gun was found. The one girl and four boys range in ages from 10 to 16.

All five are charged with breach of peace and conspiracy; the three who fired also face reckless endangerment charges.

"This incident was a very poor use of judgement by the juveniles in which an unfortunate incident did not turn into a more horrific one," Stamford police said in a statement.

