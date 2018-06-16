What to Know
Twenty firefighters were injured while battling a five-alarm fire on Staten Island — four of whom sustained serious injuries, officials said.
The fire broke out at a home on Steinway Avenue in New Springville around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the FDNY said.
No civilians had been injured as of Saturday evening, according to the FDNY.
The department didn’t immediately provide details about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.