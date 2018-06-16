Twenty firefighters were injured while battling a five-alarm fire on Staten Island, officials said.

What to Know Twenty firefighters were injured while battling a five-alarm fire on Staten Island

The fire broke out at a home on Steinway Avenue in New Springville

Four of the firefighters were seriously injured. No civilians had been injured as of Saturday evening

Twenty firefighters were injured while battling a five-alarm fire on Staten Island — four of whom sustained serious injuries, officials said.

The fire broke out at a home on Steinway Avenue in New Springville around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the FDNY said.

No civilians had been injured as of Saturday evening, according to the FDNY.

The department didn’t immediately provide details about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.



