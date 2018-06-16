20 Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze on Staten Island, Officials Say - NBC New York
20 Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze on Staten Island, Officials Say

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    FDNY
    Twenty firefighters were injured while battling a five-alarm fire on Staten Island, officials said.

    What to Know

    • Twenty firefighters were injured while battling a five-alarm fire on Staten Island

    • The fire broke out at a home on Steinway Avenue in New Springville

    • Four of the firefighters were seriously injured. No civilians had been injured as of Saturday evening

    Twenty firefighters were injured while battling a five-alarm fire on Staten Island — four of whom sustained serious injuries, officials said. 

    The fire broke out at a home on Steinway Avenue in New Springville around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the FDNY said.

    No civilians had been injured as of Saturday evening, according to the FDNY.

    The department didn’t immediately provide details about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.


