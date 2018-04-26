Five people are dead after four vehicles collided in a fiery, head-on crash involving an oil truck on Long Island Wednesday morning, police said. Greg Cergol reports.

The 23-year-old man behind the wheel of a stolen car who allegedly caused a car-obliterating Valentine's Day crash on Long Island that killed a mother, her two adult children and three other people will face upgraded charges of depraved indifference murder, among other felonies, court records show.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini has a news conference planned for early Thursday to officially unseal a 42-count indictment a grand jury returned against Jamel Turner earlier this week in the Route 25 Feb. 14 crash in Ridge.

According to court records, charges in the indictment include fleeing police, manslaughter, endangerment and other crimes. Turner, who was injured in the crash, which involved an oil truck, the car he was driving and two other vehicles, pleaded not guilty to aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of stolen property at a hospital bedside arraignment in late February.

He has been held since; attorney information wasn't clear.

Turner's passenger, 19-year-old Lonidell Skinner, died -- the fifth fatality in the crash. The family who died was identified as Jacquelyn McCoy, 55, daughter Mary Alice Booker, 36, son Anthony McCoy, 33, and his girlfriend, Tameka Foster, 42. A person in a third sedan was not injured, police said, while the driver of the oil truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed firefighters hosing down the smoking, charred wreckage of a car as police investigated on a road littered with auto parts and debris.