Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet announced that employees Asia Lunn, 22, Kenitra Hicks, 34, Kieasha Morgan 24, Hugo Lorenzo, 25, all of New Brunswick and Janella Allen, 31, of Elizabeth were indicted for two counts of abandonment and neglect of a disabled person and two counts of endangering another person, for two separate victims, both third degree crimes.

Lunn was additionally indicted with one count of aggravated assault in the third degree, prosecutors said.

Broadway Respite and Home Care, located in East Brunswisk, was also charged and indicted with two counts of abandonment and neglect of a disabled person, and two counts of endangering another person for conduct involving two different victims, according to prosecutors.

During the course of the investigation it was determined that in May 2019, two severely disabled individuals who attended the adult day care were allegedly physically abused by employees of Broadway Respite and Home Care, Kuberiet's office said.

News 4 New York reached out to Broadway Respite and Home Care. The facility declined to comment on the charges it faces.

Attorney information for the accused was not known.