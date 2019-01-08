Child Dies in New Jersey's 1st Pediatric Flu Death of Season

The flu is spreading across the country, and New York City and New Jersey are measuring high activity. Doctors say it's not too late to get a flu shot. Pat Battle reports.

A child has died of the flu in New Jersey, marking the first pediatric flu death in the state this season, health officials say.

The child, who's from central Jersey, died in late December. The child is not being identified for reasons of medical privacy, the state health department says.

"I am deeply saddened for the family of this young child, who experienced an unthinkable loss," said Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal.

New Jersey is experiencing high flu activity, and officials are reminding the public that those who haven't yet gotten a flu shot -- especially health care workers -- to get one.

It's also important to take precautions during the flu season, like washing or disinfecting hands frequently, covering any coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.

Residents can find flu vaccination clinics near them by calling their local health department or by visiting the CDC website.

Local health department contact information can be found at localhealth.nj.gov.