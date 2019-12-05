It will be winter all year round at the first indoor snow mountain in North America. "Big SNOW" at the American Dream Mall opens to the public on Thursday.

New Jersey got a taste of the first heavy snow of the season earlier this week and residents will be able to play in even more snow on Thursday with the opening of "Big SNOW" indoor ski and snowboard slopes at the American Dream Mall.

It will be winter all year round at the first indoor snow mountain in North America. The 180,000-square foot attraction features slopes ranging from bunny hills for beginners to black diamond trails for more experienced skiers and snowboarders.

A Snow Day package with all the gear you will need starts at $49.99 plus tax per person (with advanced purchase) and people can start rolling down the hills beginning at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

The attraction will then be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. everyday. Private lessons, coaching and kid’s camps are also available at the new snow resort.

American Dream Mall Opens to the Public in New Jersey

Even if most of the mall, including all of the shops and eating spots, has yet to open, that didn't dampen spirits for those in attendance at the opening of the Nickelodeon amusement park at the American Dream mall. NBC New York’s Pat Battle reports. (Published Friday, Oct. 25, 2019)

The American Dream mall at the Meadowlands has been opening in phases, with the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park first opening in October.

With the amusement park complete with multiple rollercoasters and attractions, an ice skating rink, developers are hoping to reinvent the idea of malls and how Americans view them.

"People think that you can just build a box, fill it with stores and people will come. That's not what people want anymore. It's all about what is the experience when you get to the center," Don Ghermezian tells NBC's Gadi Schwartz.

But what about the shopping, you ask? The mall's more than 350 shops won't open until March of next year, but it sounds like that part will be worth the wait. Internationally renowned luxury houses including Hermès, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent and Moncler will call American Dream Home.

Iconic American specialty retailers Saks Fifth Avenue and Tiffany & Co., plus the world’s largest fast-fashion favorites, Zara, H&M, Uniqlo and Primark along with unexpected emerging designers, art galleries and more are also set to open up at American Dream.

There will also be more than 100 carefully curated dining destinations. Ultimately, you're looking at 3 million square feet of retail space.

Nickelodeon Theme Park Kicks Start NJ Megamall Opening

Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Friday, Oct. 25, 2019)

It's a highly anticipated opening for a project that has been plagued by financial problems since the first contract was awarded in 2003. The immense structure, once called "the ugliest damn building in New Jersey" by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, has sat unfinished between MetLife Stadium and the New Jersey Turnpike for years.