First Weekend of December to Start Soggy Before Temps Soar Into 60s - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Not As Chilly Today

Not As Chilly Today

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

First Weekend of December to Start Soggy Before Temps Soar Into 60s

By Storm Team 4

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Storm Team 4 has your forecast update for Friday. 

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    The weekend will start off soggy but gradually make way into a very mild Sunday, Storm Team 4 says.

    Commuters are facing rain showers and snowflakes Friday evening, but the precipitation is expected to move out later in the night. Still, icy spots could form on untreated surfaces, especially in suburbs north and west of the city, where temperatures will dip into the 20s. 

    Saturday will start partly sunny and chilly before clouds build through the day. New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could see rain by sundown, but the city and close surburbs should stay dry until after sunset. 

    Rain will be steady Saturday night through Sunday morning, and temperatures will stay mild. By Sunday afternoon, the rain will move out and temperatures will briefly spike to the lower 60s in much of the tri-state. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us