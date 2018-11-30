The weekend will start off soggy but gradually make way into a very mild Sunday, Storm Team 4 says.

Commuters are facing rain showers and snowflakes Friday evening, but the precipitation is expected to move out later in the night. Still, icy spots could form on untreated surfaces, especially in suburbs north and west of the city, where temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Saturday will start partly sunny and chilly before clouds build through the day. New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could see rain by sundown, but the city and close surburbs should stay dry until after sunset.

Rain will be steady Saturday night through Sunday morning, and temperatures will stay mild. By Sunday afternoon, the rain will move out and temperatures will briefly spike to the lower 60s in much of the tri-state.