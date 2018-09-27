First All-Women FDNY Engine Detailed to Manhattan Firehouse

What to Know The FDNY’s first all-woman engine company has been detailed to a firehouse in Manhattan

The six-firefighter company was detailed to Engine 503 on 51st Street in Manhattan, the FDNY said in a Facebook post

The unit was "part of the FDNY’s resources assigned to provide fire suppression protection during the UN General Assembly"

The company includes Lt. Tracy Lewis, Firefighter Martha Brekke, Firefighter Eniola Brown, Firefighter Vanessa Schoening, Firefighter Sarinya Srisakul and Firefighter Regina Wilson, the FDNY said.

“The unit was part of the FDNY’s resources assigned to provide fire suppression protection during the UN General Assembly, the department noted in the post.