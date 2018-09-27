First All-Women FDNY Engine Detailed to Manhattan Firehouse - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Ford, Kavanaugh Testify in Senate Hearing
logo_nyc_2x

First All-Women FDNY Engine Detailed to Manhattan Firehouse

The six-firefighter company was detailed to Engine 503 on 51st Street in Manhattan, the FDNY said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    First All-Women FDNY Engine Detailed to Manhattan Firehouse
    Facebook/Join FDNY
    Lt. Tracy Lewis, Firefighter Martha Brekke, Firefighter Eniola Brown, Firefighter Vanessa Schoening, Firefighter Sarinya Srisakul, and Firefighter Regina Wilson.

    What to Know

    • The FDNY’s first all-woman engine company has been detailed to a firehouse in Manhattan

    • The six-firefighter company was detailed to Engine 503 on 51st Street in Manhattan, the FDNY said in a Facebook post

    • The unit was "part of the FDNY’s resources assigned to provide fire suppression protection during the UN General Assembly"

    The FDNY’s first all-women engine company has been detailed to a firehouse in Manhattan.

    The six-firefighter company was detailed to Engine 503 on 51st Street in Manhattan, the FDNY said in a Facebook post.

    The company includes Lt. Tracy Lewis, Firefighter Martha Brekke, Firefighter Eniola Brown, Firefighter Vanessa Schoening, Firefighter Sarinya Srisakul and Firefighter Regina Wilson, the FDNY said.

    “The unit was part of the FDNY’s resources assigned to provide fire suppression protection during the UN General Assembly, the department noted in the post.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    City of Jersey City

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us