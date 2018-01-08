3 Hurt When Fire Breaks Out Atop Trump Tower: FDNY

Dramatic video shows thick smoke pouring from the roof of Trump Tower, and a victim of the fire being taken away on stretcher. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two people had minor injuries after a blaze broke out in a cooling unit on a Trump Tower roof deck Monday morning, according to FDNY officials.

FDNY Chief Roger Sakowich said one firefighter was hurt when debris fell on top of him, and an engineer had injuries but refused treatment after the blaze that broke out on President Donald Trump's namesake skyscraper at East 57th Street and Fifth Avenue at 6:58 a.m. The department later said a third person was also treated on the scene.

Trump wasn't in the building at the time of the blaze. His son, Eric Trump tweeted out thanks for first responders.





Sakowich said U.S. Secret Service agents noticed the blaze, which started in a cooling unit, which at this time of year are equipped with heaters. The flames came out of a vent, he said.

Cameras on the top of Rockefeller Center, about seven blocks away, showed firefighters crowding around on the top of the building as smoke emitted from one corner of the roof about 7:30 a.m.

By 8 a.m., the smoke had cleared and firefighters appeared to have left the scene, footage showed.

Sakowich said the fire remains under investigation.



