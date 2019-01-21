What to Know A fire broke out at a commercial building in College Point, Queens, Monday morning, according to FDNY

Firefighters received the call of a fire around 7:40 a.m. and found fire in the basement of a one-story commercial building

Firefighters say one person was injured; Their condition was not immediately known

A fire broke out at a commercial building in College Point, Queens, Monday morning, prompting more than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel to respond, the FDNY says.

The three-alarm fire on 14th Avenue and 128th Street broke out around 7:40 a.m. FDNY says, adding that when they reached the scene they found a fire in the basement of the building.

One person was reported as being injured, although that person's condition was not immediately known.

Dozens of units and more than 106 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene to combat the blaze, according to the FDNY.

NYC Emergency Management is asking people near the scene of the fire to avoid smoke and close windows, as well as expect traffic delays.