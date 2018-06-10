 Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck in New Jersey Storm Drain - NBC New York
Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck in New Jersey Storm Drain

By Maya Rajamani

2 hours ago

A kitten that found itself trapped in a storm drain on Saturday was rescued by firefighters from the Whiting Fire Company in Whiting, New Jersey.
