A team of firefighters rescued five people whose boat capsized off the coast of New Jersey Friday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent out a message about a boat that had capsized off of the coast of Union Beach in Monmouth County, New Jersey around 9:18 p.m. on Friday, the FDNY said.

As soon as the call came in, FDNY Lieutenant Philip Miller, of Marine 8 Unit in Staten Island, and firefighters Craig Arancio, Harry Callahan and James Maniscalco headed to the scene by boat, where they discovered five people in the water, Lieutenant Miller wrote in a post on the FDNY’s Facebook page.





“There were waves crashing over our bow making navigation very difficult for us. It was completely dark, rough water, and they were holding on for dear life,” he wrote. “Hypothermia was setting in. It was rough out there.”

The team of firefighters managed to rescue the five capsized boaters from the water before the situation became dire, he said.

“If we weren’t there, it would have been a very different situation. We got there just in time,” Lieutenant Miller wrote.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the people were out on the water or how their boat ended up capsizing.