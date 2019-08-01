Firefighters Injured in Massive Warehouse Fire in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Firefighters Injured in Massive Warehouse Fire in Brooklyn

    What to Know

    • At least five firefighters were injured in a massive warehouse fire in Brooklyn on Thursday

    • Firefighters said they believe no one was inside when the fire began. No civilian injuries have been reported

    • It wasn't clear what caused the fire

    At least five firefighters suffered minor injuries Thursday as they battled massive flames that broke out overnight at a warehouse in Brooklyn.

    FDNY says it received the call about the restaurant equipment warehouse fire on Monitor Street shortly after midnight and the blaze prompted around 160 firefighters to respond.

    Firefighters said they believe no one was inside when the fire began. No civilian injuries have been reported.

    It wasn't clear what caused the fire. The flames started on the 1st floor but quickly spread to the entire two-story building. 

    No other information was immediately available.

