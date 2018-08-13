 Dramatic Images: Massive Building Fire in Frenchtown, NJ - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Dramatic Images: Massive Building Fire in Frenchtown, NJ

By Robert Haver

8 PHOTOS

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018

Firefighters battled a massive building fire in Frenchtown, New Jersey late Monday night into Tuesday. A witness took these photos of the fiery scene.
More Photo Galleries
DC Unite the Right Rally Fizzles Amid Large Counterprotest
'Gilmore Girls' Fan Pulls Off the Best Stars Hollow Proposal
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us