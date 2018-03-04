A massive, alcohol-fueled brawl broke out on Long Island between a wedding party and firefighters, leading to several arrests, according to police and local reports.

The groom was punched by at least three people, Riverhead police said.

As many as 50 people were involved in the fight Saturday at East Wind Catering Hall in Wading River, police said. Many of them were drunk.

The fight broke out in the main foyer between a wedding party and Hagerman firefighters attending an installation ceremony, police and reports said. People were pushing, cursing and hitting each other.

Four people were arrested and face charges including obstruction, assault, harassment and resisting arrest. Two of those arrested are firefighters, Newsday reported.

The Suffolk County Police Department, the sheriff's department and the parks department all responded to help stop the fight.

It's not clear what caused the fight to break out.