Firefighter Who Died on 9/11 Gets Second Memorial After More of His Remains Identified, Almost 18 Years Later - NBC New York
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Firefighter Who Died on 9/11 Gets Second Memorial After More of His Remains Identified, Almost 18 Years Later

Friends and family gathered at a memorial service for Michael Haub in Franklin Square Tuesday after more of his remains were identified

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 11:25 PM | Updated at 12:55 AM EDT on Sep 11, 2019

    A firefighter from Long Island who died in the World Trade Center attacks was remembered for a second time on the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

    Friends and family gathered at a memorial service for firefighter Michael Haub in Franklin Square on Tuesday. Last week, the New York City medical examiner identified more of his remains recovered at ground zero.

    The 34-year-old Haub from Ladder Co. 4 in midtown Manhattan was on the job for just two years when he was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack. He was married and left behind two young children.

    Haub's remains were initially found in lobby debris of the south tower six months after hijacked planes rammed into the two skyscrapers.

    His family held a March 2002 wake that was attended by then Mayor Michael Bloomberg and FDNY Commissioner Nicholas Scoppetta.

    The FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association President Gerard Fitzgerald called Haub a "hero."

    "Nearly eighteen years to the day after terrorists took his life, Firefighter Haub will be remembered by his loved ones and fellow firefighters," Fitzgerald said in a statement Tuesday.

