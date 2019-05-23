What to Know The NYPD arrested one of the teens who allegedly attacked an NYC off-duty firefighter who spotted them harassing an older couple

The firefighter ended up with broken teeth and a concussion following the attack on the Upper East Side Saturday

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

One of the half-dozen smiling teenagers who allegedly attacked an off-duty firefighter who tried to stop them from harassing an elderly couple in Manhattan over the weekend has been arrested, police said Thursday.

The 17-year-old boy, who lives in Manhattan, faces a second-degree assault charge. Authorities are still looking for three girls and two more boys in connection with the attack Saturday morning on East 86th Street.

Authorities have said the 38-year-old firefighter walked up to the group when he spotted them messing with the couple. He tried to get them to stop, then one of the teens allegedly punched him and pushed him to the ground, where the teen kept hitting him, police have said. It wasn't clear if the boy taken into custody Thursday was thought to be the one who hurt the firefighter.

The firefighter ended up with broken teeth and a concussion; he was taken to a hospital for treatment. No further details on the elderly couple were available.

Police released surveillance video that shows the suspects, thought to be 15 to 17 years old, skipping and smiling down the sidewalk. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.