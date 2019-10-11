What to Know An off-duty firefighter was arrested in Manhattan late Thursday for allegedly looking under a woman's skirt with a cellphone, police say

Gary Pandolfino was allegedly seen by a witness near Lexington Avenue and East 52nd Street late Thursday

The witness reported it; Pandolfino faces a charge of unlawful surveillance

An off-duty firefighter was arrested in Manhattan late Thursday for allegedly looking under a woman's skirt with a cellphone, authorities say.

Gary Pandolfino, 46, was charged with unlawful surveillance following the encounter at Lexington Avenue and East 52nd Street around 9 p.m.

Police say a witness allegedly saw him looking under the woman's skirt; Pandolfino allegedly noticed the witness and tried to dump the phone, but the witness saw it and reported it, according to police.

Information on an attorney for Pandolfino was not immediately available.