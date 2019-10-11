Off-Duty Firefighter Arrested for Alleged Up-Skirt Phone Shoot in Manhattan - NBC New York
Off-Duty Firefighter Arrested for Alleged Up-Skirt Phone Shoot in Manhattan

Published 31 minutes ago

    Off-Duty Firefighter Arrested for Alleged Up-Skirt Phone Shoot in Manhattan
    What to Know

    • An off-duty firefighter was arrested in Manhattan late Thursday for allegedly looking under a woman's skirt with a cellphone, police say

    • Gary Pandolfino was allegedly seen by a witness near Lexington Avenue and East 52nd Street late Thursday

    • The witness reported it; Pandolfino faces a charge of unlawful surveillance

    An off-duty firefighter was arrested in Manhattan late Thursday for allegedly looking under a woman's skirt with a cellphone, authorities say. 

    Gary Pandolfino, 46, was charged with unlawful surveillance following the encounter at Lexington Avenue and East 52nd Street around 9 p.m. 

    Police say a witness allegedly saw him looking under the woman's skirt; Pandolfino allegedly noticed the witness and tried to dump the phone, but the witness saw it and reported it, according to police. 

    Information on an attorney for Pandolfino was not immediately available. 

