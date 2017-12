A fire at an abandoned house in Mount Vernon has killed one person, officials tell Lohud. (Published 2 hours ago)

A fire at an abandoned home killed a man, who was likely there trying to stay warm, officials said.

The person died in the house on Union Avenue on Saturday night, Fire Chief Al Everett told Lohud.

"He was in there probably trying to make some heat," Mayor Rich Thomas told the newspaper. "That's the danger of these (zombie homes)."

The victim's identity wasn't known.

Firefighters worked through the night in frigid temperatures to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.