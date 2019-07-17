Hundreds on Staten Island are still without power Wednesday morning after a fire caused the outage on Tuesday night. (Published 2 hours ago)

It was a hot night for hundreds of people on Staten Island after a fire a a Con Edison substation took out power for some of its customers.

More than 2,000 customers in the Midland Beach area were without power Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning when the fire erupted at the power station on South Railroad Avenue.

Dozens of customers were still without power Wednesday morning as officials worked "the extensive damage to the equipment," NYC Council Minority Leader Steven Matteo said.

Con Edison crews had to bring in generators to temporarity supply powers to customers.

Matteo, who has been keeping residents updated on the outage on Twitter, said "It’s too hot to be without power." Temperatures in NYC is expected to be in the triple digits this week.

"In my talks w Con Ed throughout the PM/AM hrs, I reiterated my concern about the system being able to handle the usage during upcoming weekend," Matteo added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, a Con Edison spokesperson said.

The outage comes after Saturday's massive blackout in Manhattan, which caused concerns for all Con Edison customers.