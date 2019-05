An electronic billboard burst into flames in Times Square on Saturday afternoon.

Flames were seen on the side of an electronic billboard between 42nd and 43rd streets in the heart of Times Square.

No one was injured and there wasn't any damage to the building, the FDNY said.

Water from the firefighter's hoses was seen streaming over Seventh Avenue and onto the billboard. Bits of smoking debris fell to the ground below.

The signs power had been turned off, the FDNY said.