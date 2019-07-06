What to Know A fire tore through a fire station in Dutchess County on Friday evening, the department said

The blaze broke out at the Tivoli Fire Department in Tivoli around 10:30 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post

The fire seriously damaged the building, a fire engine and an ambulance, photos show

The department was able to save one of its fire engines, a UTV and a boat, but the fire damaged the station itself and other equipment, photos show.

“While we are heartbroken about this tragedy we will continue to serve the citizens of this community and start the process of replacement and rebuilding,” the department said.

“We want to thank everyone for their tremendous support at this difficult time,” it added.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started.