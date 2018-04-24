A massive fire is engulfing several businesses in the Bronx and sending a black plume of smoke into the air.

The FDNY says the three-alarm fire broke out around 5:30 Tuesday morning at 316 E. 194th Street, near Marion Avenue, in Fordham. No injuries have been reported.

Chopper4 was first over the scene and shows the inferno chewing through a row of business. The thick smoke and blinding flames were so large it appeared to be taking over half a block. A laundromat, a pharmacy, at least one restaurant and several other businesses were up in flames, Chopper4 shows.

The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately clear.