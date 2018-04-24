Massive Fire Engulfs Row of Stores in the Bronx, Sends Plume of Smoke Over NYC - NBC New York
Massive Fire Engulfs Row of Stores in the Bronx, Sends Plume of Smoke Over NYC

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    A massive fire is engulfing several businesses in the Bronx and sending a black plume of smoke into the air.

    The FDNY says the three-alarm fire broke out around 5:30 Tuesday morning at 316 E. 194th Street, near Marion Avenue, in Fordham. No injuries have been reported.

    Chopper4 was first over the scene and shows the inferno chewing through a row of business. The thick smoke and blinding flames were so large it appeared to be taking over half a block. A laundromat, a pharmacy, at least one restaurant and several other businesses were up in flames, Chopper4 shows. 

    The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately clear. 

