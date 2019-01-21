Fire Rips Through Multi-Million Dollar New York Mansion - NBC New York
Fire Rips Through Multi-Million Dollar New York Mansion

Frigid temperatures made the task of putting out the fire difficult, according to firefighter officials

By Ken Buffa

Published 42 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Firefighters in Scarsdale, New York, battled bitter cold to combat fire that ripped through a multi-million dollar mansion Monday morning

    • For hours firefighters worked to contain the flames that broke out around 1 a.m. and engulfed a $3 million home on Mamaroneck Road

    • Frozen hydrants, icy floors and dangerous frigid temps were some of issues firefighters encountered combating the flames, fire officials say

    Firefighters in Scarsdale, New York, battled the bitter cold to combat a fire that ripped through a multi-million dollar mansion in the early hours Monday morning.

    For hours firefighters worked to contain the flames that engulfed a $3 million home on Mamaroneck Road, but the weather proved extinguishing the flames a challenge.

    “Because of the weather, a couple hydrants froze on us. We had multiple problems with our rigs and our valves,” Scarsdale Fire Chief James Seymour said, adding that firefighters had hoses “1,500 feet away just trying to find a water source that works.”

    Seymour further detailed some of the complications firefighters had to endure due to the deep freeze that has descended upon the tri-state area: "Just trying to maneuver around slipping and falling and then just the cold and as soon as the cold sets in you can only stay warm for so long really beats up on our firefighters pretty good."

    In order to combat the cold, warming buses were set up to provide firefighters and those on scene a brief break from the freezing temperatures.

    “We are still trying to cycle crews out so hypothermia does not sit in,” Seymour said.

    According to firefighters, everyone in the house made it out safe. However, three firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution, though the reason is unclear. 

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

