1 Dead as Fire Tears Through 13-Story Apartment Building in Queens

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • One person died in a fire at a sprawling Queens high-rise early Thursday

    • The fire on Beach 40th Street broke out around 8:15 a.m.; Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence at the scene

    • A cause of the blaze is under ivnestigation

    One person died in a blaze that tore through the 10th floor of a 13-story apartment building in Queens early Thursday, fire officials said. 

    The fire on Beach 40th Street broke out around 8:15 a.m. Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence outside the sprawling high-rise, which is a NYCHA building. Details on the victim weren't immediately available. 

    A cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

