One person died in a blaze that tore through the 10th floor of a 13-story apartment building in Queens early Thursday, fire officials said.

The fire on Beach 40th Street broke out around 8:15 a.m. Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence outside the sprawling high-rise, which is a NYCHA building. Details on the victim weren't immediately available.

A cause of the blaze is under investigation.