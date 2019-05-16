What to Know
One person died in a fire at a sprawling Queens high-rise early Thursday
The fire on Beach 40th Street broke out around 8:15 a.m.; Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence at the scene
A cause of the blaze is under ivnestigation
One person died in a blaze that tore through the 10th floor of a 13-story apartment building in Queens early Thursday, fire officials said.
The fire on Beach 40th Street broke out around 8:15 a.m. Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence outside the sprawling high-rise, which is a NYCHA building. Details on the victim weren't immediately available.
A cause of the blaze is under investigation.