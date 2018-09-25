4 Hurt, 2 Critical, After Fire Breaks Out on 12th Floor of NYC Building: FDNY - NBC New York
4 Hurt, 2 Critical, After Fire Breaks Out on 12th Floor of NYC Building: FDNY

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Four people, two of whom are in critical condition, were hurt after a blaze broke out on the 12th floor of a building in the Bronx

    • One refused treatment and the fourth is in serious condition after the fire on Metropolitan Oval in Parchester

    • There’s no word on what may have sparked the blaze

    Four people were hurt, three seriously, after a fire broke out near the top floor of a 13-story apartment building in the Bronx, officials say.

    The FDNY says the blaze broke out just after 1 Tuesday morning on the 12th floor the Parkchester building on Metropolitan Oval. Sixty firefighters worked overnight to get the fire quickly under control.

    Two of the injured people were rushed to an area hospital, where they are in critical condition, fire officials said. A third person suffered serious injuries and a fourth refused treatment.

    There’s no word on what may have sparked the blaze.

